Mamata names Pyngrope as AITC state chief

SHILLONG, Nov 29: As surmised, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) leader, Charles Pyngrope has been elected as the party’s Meghalaya unit president unopposed.

The election was held in Kolkata on Monday during a meeting chaired by AITC president and West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee. The party’s all 12 Meghalaya MLAs, who had defected from the Congress last week, attended it.

Banerjee approved Pyngrope’s name after it was proposed by party’s parliamentary leader, Mukul Sangma and seconded by the ten MLAs.

A Trinamool leader, who was present at the meeting, said the party has seen the potential in Pyngrope which the Congress failed to acknowledge.

“Unfortunately, when all the MLAs in the Congress had earlier proposed the name of Pyngrope for the post of MPCC president, it was rejected by the AICC,” one of the MLAs said.

According to him, they are all happy as they themselves unanimously elected Pyngrope as the state president which was instantly approved by Banerjee.

“The appointment of Pyngrope is a step in the right direction to build the party in Meghalaya,” he said.

The MLA said Banerjee, in her introductory remark, told them the TMC will have similar values like the Congress.

He said she had told them a major difference is that there will be autonomy for the state unit and the state leaders to decide on their own whatever is the best for the state’s welfare.

“What she expects is discipline for party leaders as without it, nothing can be achieved,” the MLA said.

He said Banerjee told them there is no high command in the TMC. “We will discuss together and grow together,” he said.

Pyngrope was elated following his election.

“My immediate plan will be to build party infrastructure. After I return, I will constitute a small committee that will assist me in building the party’s entire structure,” he told The Shillong Times over the phone.

Sangma said the State Executive Committee will be constituted subsequently.

Earlier, the 12 MLAs were received by Banerjee and party national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee.

It may be recalled that Umroi legislator George B Lyngdoh has been elected as the Opposition chief whip while and Mawsynram legislator Himalaya M Shangpliang has been named as secretary and spokesperson.