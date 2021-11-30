‘Not against genuine non-tribal athletes’

SHILLONG, NOV 29: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Monday said it is not against the selection of talented non-tribal athletes to represent the state if they are its permanent residents.

“The various sports associations would need to properly verify the documents of non-tribal athletes before selecting them in the state team. We would not like anyone from outside the state denying an opportunity to a local youth who has the potential to do well in such national tournaments,” KSU president, Lambokstar Marngar said.

According to him, the sports associations will need to verify if the family of such a non-tribal sportsperson had been a permanent resident of the state for many decades.

“We cannot allow any non-tribal athletes to represent the state if they have been its resident only for a few months,” the KSU president said.

He categorically stated that the promising local athletes of various sports disciplines should be given special preference to represent the state in any national sports events. “This factor cannot be compromised. But it does not mean that anyone can get into the state team. We feel the time has come where we need to re-strategise the selection of players by giving priority to the local indigenous athletes,” Marngar said.

According to him, the union had witnessed that there are many who come to play in the state always make an attempt to get into the state team.

“We cannot allow such a thing to happen since it will take away the spot of local athletes who could have made it to the team. I feel there are talented local youth who need exposures to be able to pursue a professional career in sports, whether it is cricket, football or any other sports,” Marngar said.

According to him, the opening up of opportunities will motivate the local youth to work hard and give their best.

He said the KSU wants the state to make investments for the development of sports at the grassroots level.

“I think this is lacking. We know sports will help the youth to get jobs, which will enable them to have a secured future,” Marngar said.

If required, he said, the KSU will meet Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Banteidor Lyngdoh to understand the government’s policies on the development of sports at the grassroots level.

The KSU will soon convene a meeting with various sports associations. Marngar said the union’s discussions with the Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) are still on.

“I cannot divulge anything now but I can only say that the meeting with the MCA officials has been very cordial,” he added.