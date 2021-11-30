Miss Shillong 2021 Beauty Pageant held

SHILLONG, Nov 30: Fashion Society Shillong hosted the Miss Shillong, 2021 Beauty Pageant, in its 38th anniversary at the St Anthony’s School Auditorium, Shillong today.

Out of 40 entrants, initially 10 were shortlisted then top five, who sashayed down the ramp in the Active Sports Round and the Evening Gown Round.

In this glitzy event Sufanri Fella Lyngkhoi walked away with the prestigious title of Miss Shillong 2021,followed by Triheena Das,1st Runner Up and Ameda Giovana Kyndiah,2nd Runner Up. Following up close was Angela Mary Lyngdoh and Stella Rica Khongsni.