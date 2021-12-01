ILP still a pipe dream for state despite resolution

SHILLONG, Nov 30: Almost two years after the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution to urge the Centre to implement the Inner Line Permit in the state fulfilment of the demand remains a distant dream for the citizens.

The Meghalaya Assembly had unanimously adopted a resolution during a special session on December 19, 2019 urging the Government of India to implement ILP in the state under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873. The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and supported by all members of the House cutting across party lines.

Almost two years down the line, the Centre is yet to speak a word on the demand of the state even though ministers, MLAs and members of pressure groups met Union Home Minister, Amit Shah on several occasions.

Speaking on the status of the ILP demand, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday said, “This issue is pending with the Government of India and only they need to decide whether ILP is appropriate or not.”

Tynsong however assured that the state government has forwarded the resolution to the Centre and will follow it up till the end. “We will not rest and we will keep on pursuing the demand,” he said.

When asked why no delegation from Meghalaya has visited New Delhi in the recent past to take up the ILP matter, Tynsong said the CM has been raising the demand during his meetings with the Prime Minister or the Home Minister.