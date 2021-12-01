Start immediate repair work on Shillong-Jowai road: HC to govt

SHILLONG, Nov 30: The Division Bench of the High Court of Meghalaya on Tuesday admitted a PIL filed by a Jaintia Hills-based lawyer on the deplorable condition of the Shillong-Jowai highway and directed the state government to undertake repair work.

The division bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice W Lyngdoh heard the petitioner who argued that though the Shillong-Jowai road is a National Highway and part of NH-6, the responsibility for maintaining the road lies on the state government.

The Court issued notices to the concerned parties including the National Highways Authority of India (not its Director).

“It is hoped that to the extent it is the state’s obligation to maintain the road, immediate repair work is commenced to ensure that the needless waste of fuel and additional emission are avoided,” the order said.

The next hearing will be held on December 15.