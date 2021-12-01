MACS takes out vintage car rally to raise awareness on AIDS

News AlertMEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 1: Meghalaya AIDS Control Society (MACS) today organised a bike-cum-vintage car rally in the city on t World AIDS Day to raise awareness level against stigma attached to and discrimination against HIV patients.

The rally went to different places in the city to spread the awareness against stigmatization of HIV patient’s.

Speaking on the occasion, the project director of MACS, Dr R Allya informed that there are 5000 registered HIV patients in the state while more than 6000 HIV patients are yet to come forward to enlist them.

She also stressed on the need to treat HIV patients equally while clarifying that HIV is not a contagious disease

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.