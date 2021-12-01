Mukul asked by Speaker to submit reply to petition filed by Ampareen

SHILLONG, Dec 1: Meghalaya Assembly Speaker has sought response from former chief minister and an MLA, Dr Mukul Sangma on the basis of a petition filed by Congress legislator Ampareen Lyngdoh seeking disqualification of Dr Sangma from the Assembly in the wake of he along with 11 other Congress legislator shifting allegiance to All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC).

Dr Sangma has been asked by the Commissioner and Secretary of Meghalaya Assembly to submit an response within seven days to the petition filed by Congress legislator Ampareen Lyngdoh.

Meanwhile, Ampareen Lyngdoh in a Press statement expressed her gratitude to the Speaker for acting prompt on her petition.