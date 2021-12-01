CBI files supplementary chargesheet against company group director

GUWAHATI, Dec 1: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against the founder director of a private group of companies in a case related to a chit fund scam.

The supplementary chargesheet was submitted before the Court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (Metro) here against Swapna Bagchi, founder director of Prayag Group of Companies, an official statement informed on Wednesday.

Earlier, on February 26, 2019, CBI had filed a chargesheet in the Court of Special Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (Metro) against 16 accused, including chairman-cum-managing director of Prayag Group of Companies, Basudeb Bagchi and managing director of Prayag Group of Companies, Avik Bagchi, against allegations of misappropriation of Rs 109,39,80,218 (approx.) in respect of around 2,28,104 investors.

Further investigation continued thereafter to unearth larger conspiracy, money trail, etc and role of other accused.

“During further investigation, it was revealed that the accused named in the supplementary chargesheet was the first director and shareholder of the private company earlier registered on February 27, along with chairman cum managing director. The said company was renamed on July 10, 2007,” the statement said.

The accused named in the supplementary chargesheet was one of the beneficiaries from the private group of companies.

“On scrutiny of bank statements and forensic audit report, it was also found that funds from the bank accounts of the private group of companies were allegedly diverted to her personal account and the personal accounts of chairman cum managing director and other managing director,” the statement said.

CBI had registered the instant case on August 22, 2015 on the orders of the Supreme Court of India and took over the investigation of the case earlier registered at Jorhat police station against the officials of the Jorhat (Assam) based private company.

“It was alleged that the accused had collected various amounts from the investors related to chit funds and later misappropriated the same,” it added.