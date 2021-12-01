President, PM lead nation in greeting Nagaland on statehood day

NEW DELHI, Dec 1: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday led the political brass of the country in greeting people of Nagaland on the state’s formation day.

President Kovind said: “Greetings to the people of Nagaland on statehood day. The rich culture and traditions of Naga tribes enrich our ‘Unity in Diversity’. I fondly recall the warmth of the people during my visit in 2017. My best wishes for a bright future of the people and the State.”

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said that the people of Nagaland are making rich contributions to India’s growth.

“On the special occasion of Nagaland’s Statehood Day, greetings to the wonderful people of the state. Naga culture personifies valour and humane values. The people of Nagaland are making rich contributions to India’s growth. I pray for Nagaland’s progress in the years to come,” Modi said.

Greeting people, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said: “My greetings to the people of Nagaland on their state formation day. Recently, I visited Nagaland and was captivated by its pristine beauty, vibrant culture and the deep connection of its people with nature. My best wishes for the all-round growth & prosperity of #Nagaland.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said: “I extend my warm greetings to our sisters and brothers of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. This beautiful state is known for its rich traditions and cultural diversity. May Nagaland scale new heights of progress in the coming years.”

Wishing people of the state, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, “Best wishes to the wonderful people of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. The state is known for its natural beauty and vibrant culture. Praying for Nagaland’s continuous growth and development.”

BJP chief J P Nadda said: “Warm greetings to the sisters and brothers of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. The state of Nagaland is blessed with immense natural beauty and unique culture. I pray for continuous development and prosperity of the people of this beautiful state.

Union Civil Aviation Minisetr Jyotiraditya Scindia said: “Warm wishes to the people of Nagaland on the State’s Foundation Day. May it continue to move rapidly on the path of prosperity and growth.”

IANS