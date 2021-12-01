SSA teachers go on indefinite fast over pending dues

TURA, Dec 1: SSA teachers from Garo Hills under the banner of the All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers’ Association on Wednesday began their indefinite hunger strike in front of the Chief Minister’s Office in Tura demanding that their pending salaries of all six months be released immediately.

The teachers have been demanding the release of their pending dues through a number of protests and memorandums served to the government which however, has so far been ignored by the government. With Christmas and New Year festivities just round the corner the teachers are at their wits end how to provide for their families during the celebration.

While the protest was initially not meant to be an indefinite one, lack of response from either the District Administration or the government have compelled them to take it to the next level and make it indefinite until the governments relents and gives some sort of assurance.

Wednesday’s protest was participated by teachers from all walks of life who came from all across the five districts of Garo Hills. Following their protest in front of the CMO a memorandum demanding the release of the pending dues was submitted to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma through the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner.