Mukul holds Trinamool rally in Songsak

TURA, Dec 1: The first ever rally of the Trinamool Congress in the Garo Hills was held at none other than at Songsak under its new leader Mukul Sangma at his constituency on Wednesday.

The rally was a virtual show of strength with the Mukul Sangma group bringing in hordes of Congress workers and supporters who have since joined the Mamata Banerjee led party.

The former chief minister and new CLP leader of Trinamool in Meghalaya, Mukul Sangma, addressed his supporters and well wishers with a speech highlighting the reasons for his departure from the Congress and joining the All India Trinamool Congress.

He mentioned that failure of the Congress to take on the BJP as a formidable force was helping the saffron party to gain from strength to strength and the only alternative to the current ruling party in New Delhi was the Trinamool Congress.

The new party also drew in several political leaders and workers of the Congress in support of the Trinamool.

However, new Congress working president Deborah C Marak dismissed the tall claims of large scale defections from the Congress to the Trinamool.

The Congress in Garo Hills has reiterated that none of the party blocks or distroct units have merged with the Trinamool despite Mukul Sangma and his entire group of 12 MLAs joining the Trinamool.