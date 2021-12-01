State wary of new variant of coronavirus: James

SHILLONG, Nov 30: Health Minister, James Sangma on Tuesday said the state is taking all steps to thwart possible outbreak of the new variant of COVID-19 – Omicron.

“We are closely monitoring the situation regarding Omicron. We are concerned about it and maintaining vigil,” he said.

Stating that people coming from outside are being checked if they are vaccinated or not and made to undergo tests, he said there are certain new protocols in place and the government is trying to make sure everyone adapts to the changing situations.

On the supply and production of oxygen in the state, he said, “There are many pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants and a few cryogenic plants that we have already installed. We should not be facing any problems.”

Sangma said the government wants to make sure the virus does not enter the state and spread like wildfire. He said it will be a challenging task to achieve 100% vaccination by Christmas as envisaged but the government is optimistic about it.

On laxity and flouting of COVID-19 protocols in gatherings, particularly the Cherry Blossom Festival, Sangma said the government has to be considerate about livelihood and economy and at the same time, ensure the situation is under check.

“There are protocols put in place and you cannot just pick up people and lock them up. It is also very important for us to understand that although there is reduction in the number of cases, it doesn’t mean we let our guards down,” Sangma said.

“We should be vigilant but cannot allow total lockdown as we have to get on with our lives. We are trying to find that balance,” he said.

The COVID-19 protocols went for a toss in the recently-concluded by-elections to three Assembly constituencies and the Cherry Blossom Festival.