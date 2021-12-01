Petitions filed against 10 out of 12 MLAs: Assembly official

SHILLONG, Nov 30: The Congress party has filed petitions with Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh seeking disqualification of 10 out of 12 of their former MLAs who merged with the All India Trinamool Congress last week. The party did not file the petitions against Charles Pyngrope and Shitlang Pale.

Commissioner and Secretary of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Andrew Simons confirmed the development on Tuesday and said that the Congress on Monday submitted petitions against ten of their former MLAs, barring Pyngrope and Pale.

When contacted, Congress Legislature Party leader Ampareen Lyngdoh admitted that it was a strategy adopted by the legal team hired by the party.

Refusing to divulge details, Lyngdoh said the Congress wants to file the complaint against the MLAs in batches as they want to see the outcome of the Speaker’s decision on the petitions.

Lyngdoh however maintained that the petition against the Pyngrope and Pale will be filed at a later date.

The Congress, it may be reminded, is confident that they have a strong ground to justify the disqualification of the 12 MLAs.

The Speaker is currently examining the submissions made by the Congress.