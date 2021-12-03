Assam CID files first chargesheet against 40 accused  

GUWAHATI, Dec 3: The Assam CID (criminal investigation department) has filed the first chargesheet against 40 accused persons, including 33 teachers who got appointments based on forged TET (teacher eligibility test) certificates in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

An official statement issued here on Friday said the entire conspiracy has been unearthed and a detailed 1175-page chargesheet has been filed in the court of the chief judicial magistrate of Kamrup (Metro) here, listing 106 witnesses and 38 material objects.

The chargesheet was filed within 60 days of the date of registration of the case.

It may be mentioned that the case, (number 10/2021) vide CID P.S case under Section 120(B) read with 420,467,468 and 471 of IPC, was registered on October 3, 2021 against 36 accused persons who got appointments in the BTR area based on forged and fabricated documents.

Thereafter, the CID conducted searches in Kamrup (Rural), Chirang, Udalguri, Nagaon and Hojai districts and arrested 33 teachers and seven others, including middlemen and main racket leaders.

The accused were thoroughly interrogated and remanded to judicial custody. Their bail petitions have been successfully opposed and all the 40 accused are currently in jail.

“Investigation revealed that these teachers have fraudulently and dishonestly obtained fake TET pass certificates from the main accused by paying lakhs of rupees through the middlemen,” the statement said.

“During the course of investigation, the pay-in slips used for depositing money collected from the candidates were seized from various bank branches in the BTR area and Kamrup district. The handwritings on the pay-in slips matched with the specimen writings of the arrested middlemen,” the statement added.

“The money was trailed to the main racket leaders. The TET certificates submitted by the candidates were proved through experts to be false and fabricated. The printing press where the fake certificates were printed was identified and sealed,” it said.