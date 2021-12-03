SWGH DTF draws up plan for COVID-19 vaccination on election mode

TURA, December 3rd: The District Task Force on COVID-19, South West Garo Hills held a meeting at Ampati on Friday to draw up plan and logistics for conducting COVID-19 vaccination on election mode across the district on December 13 and 14, next.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the District Task Force, Ch. Ramakrishna and attended by ADCs, S.K.Marak and A.V.D. Shira, EACs and BDOs, district Health officials and MOs of all health facilities of the district among others.

As per the report given by the District Surveillance Officer, 86.6 % of the eligible population has been vaccinated with the first dose and 57.1% have received the 2nd dose of the vaccine. However, the Deputy Commissioner expressed concern over the huge discrepancy in the line listing and entry of the vaccinated beneficiaries on the CoWIN App and urged the concerned medical team to identify and rectify the discrepancy.

The medical officers in charge of health facilities have also been asked to make a list of villages showing the number of vaccinated and unvaccinated beneficiaries to identify the polling stations for vaccination as per the requirement. Accordingly, a meeting has been scheduled for Thursday next week for further discussion and planning on the vaccination drive.