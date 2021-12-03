International Day of Persons with Disabilities observed at Tura

TURA, Dec 3: The International Day of Persons with Disabilities was observed on Friday at the Rongram C & RD Multi Facility Centre at Asanang near Tura where West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh was the Chief Guest while Rongram Block Development Officer, Shelley Momin was Guest of Honour.

The programme which was organised by the District Social Welfare Office with the theme “Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-Covid-19 world” was also attended by officers of other line departments, differently abled persons and their care takers from West Garo Hills District participated in the function.

Speaking during the programme, Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh said that every year the day is being dedicated for the well being of the persons with disabilities to raise awareness and reinforce the importance of securing the rights of people with disabilities so that they can participate fully, equally and effectively in society with others and face no barriers in all aspects of their lives. He further mentioned that in order to make things accessible for them many infrastructural changes have been done in schools, offices, etc.

He urged everyone who comes across persons with disabilities to encourage them to do better in future by providing equal opportunities and also give special care and support and go the extra mile to help them. Moreover, he called upon the parents of persons with disabilities to adopt a positive attitude and cooperate with their requirements diligently saying, they also can perform well and shine in their life provided they are given due care and attention.