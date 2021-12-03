BJP Mahila Morcha comes to aid of SSA teachers facing salary crisis

TURA, Dec 3: Coming to the aid of SSA school teachers from Garo Hills whose salaries have been pending for six months, the Tura City BJP Mahila Morcha on Friday raised concern over the failure of the state government to release the same in the wake of repeated demands made by the teachers.

Referring to the ongoing indefinite hunger strike being staged by the teachers, the Mahila Morcha said that touching and sad videos have surfaced in the social media recently but Chief Minister Conrad Sangma continues to remain silent.

“We have seen a mother and a teacher carrying her two month old baby in her arms. She is attending the protest despite having difficulties at home due to the pending salaries. Another teacher narrated how she was having problems in trying to pay the school fees of her children. Who is responsible for all these? Why is the Chief Minister silent? Is he not a human being!?” the morcha questioned.

Pointing out that the festive season of Christmas and New Year was approaching, the Mahila morcha said that the announcement by the state government to clear two months salaries would not be enough for the teachers who had borrowed money to survive.

The Mahila morcha also termed childish the blame put on the centre government for non release of money to the state government for the payment of salaries claiming that the centre was giving the state more than enough but the amount was just not reaching what it was meant for due to non-implementation.