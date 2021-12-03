Ri Bhoi border panel ready with report

SHILLONG, Dec 2: The Ri Bhoi regional committee on interstate boundary under the Chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong is also ready with its report and is waiting to submit the same to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma once he returns to the state.

“We don’t need extension. We are waiting for the chief minister to be in station and then we will submit the report,” Tynsong said on Thursday after a meeting with the Ri Bhoi district administration and members of the committee.

Refusing to divulge the content, Tynsong said, “I cannot tell you. Once it is submitted to the CM he will make it known.”

Nongpoh MLA and member of the regional committee, Mayralborn Syiem said, “As mandated by the government and both the states under the chairmanship of the Deputy Chief Minister we will submit the report to Chief Minister. What we are going to do will be in favour of the people and the state.”

It may be mentioned that the West Khasi Hills district regional committee has already completed its report while the East Jaintia Hills district regional committee has sought more time to complete it.

The two states had constituted three regional committees each to examine the status of six “less complicated” areas of differences. The areas in question are Tarabari, Gizang and Hahim in West Khasi Hills, Ratacherra in East Jaintia Hills and Boklapara and Khanapara-Pilangkata in Ri Bhoi districts.