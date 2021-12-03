State gets new CIC

SHILLONG, Dec 2: Former Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Heimonlang Nongpluh has become the first retired IPS officer to be appointed as the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) of Meghalaya.

Governor Satya Pal Malik will administer the oath to the new CIC at Raj Bhavan on Friday.

The post of CIC had been lying vacant since the tenure of the former Chief Secretary, PBO Warjri ended in March this year.

Nongpluh, an IPS officer of the 1994 batch belonging to the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was set to retire from the police service in June 2023.

“In view of his appointment as the CIC, Nongpluh is deemed to have retired from IPS as per Rule 13 of The Right to Information (Term of Office, Salaries, Allowances and Other Terms and Conditions of Service of Chief Information Commissioner, Information Commissioners in the central Information Commission, State Chief Information Commissioner and State Information Commissioners in the State Information Commission) Rules, 2019,” a notification issued in this regard said.

On Wednesday, a farewell parade was organised at the 6th MLP Bn HQ at Umran in honour of Nongpluh.

The IPS officer had served in various capacities including as Additional SP of East Khasi Hills, SP (City), SP of Nongstoin and Jowai, SP of CBI, Shillong and ADGP (Law and Order).