Aaranyak conducts GPS training for frontline staff of genetic cell division

GUWAHATI, Dec 4: A three-day training programme on application of the Global Positioning System (GPS) in field survey for the frontline staff of Genetic Cell Division, Assam was carried out from 2 to 4 December at the Genetic Cell Division, Assam and Garbhanga Reserve Forest near here by Aaranyak, a leading biodiversity conservation organisations of India.

Sailen Das, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Genetic Cell Division of Assam made the request for the trainin to the CEO of Aaranyak, Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar for their upcoming field surveys across various ranges of the Genetic Cell Division.

The training programme was jointly facilitated by Dr. Bibhab Kumar Talukdar and the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Mrigen Baruah, Genetic Cell Division.

Eight frontline staff consisting of seven Forester-I and one Forest Guard participated in the 3-Day training programme. The participants were from CAG (Central Assam Genetic) Range Basistha, Divison H.Q, NAG (Northern Assam Genetic) Range Patasali, W.A.G (Western Assam Genetic) Range and E.A.G (Eastern Assam Genetic) Range of the Genetic Cell Division, Assam.

The training programme comprised of both classroom lectures as well as handson field sessions, conducted by Prosenjit Sheel from Tiger Research and Conservation Division (TRCD), and Avishek Sarkar, and Madhumita Borthakur from Geo-Spatial Technology & Application Division (GTAD) of Aaranyak. Ajay Basumatary from TRCD supported with logistics arrangement of the programme.

The participants were trained on basics of GPS device functionality, marking plot points and calculating area of plots using GPS device. They were particularly trained in systematically recording and documenting GPS coordinates and tracks from field survey which will be later used for analysis and mapping work by the Genetic Cell Division.

The first two days of the 3-day training programme was conducted by Aaranyak while on the 3rd the training was conducted by the senior officials of the Genetic Cell Division, Assam. Sailen Das, DFO and Mrigen Baruah, ACF along with the frontline staff of the Genetic Cell Division, Assam acknowledged the effort by SG & CEO of Aaranyak, Dr. Bibhab Kumar Talukdar for quick initiation and facilitation of the training programme.

They thanked the training team of Aaranyak for conducting training session and requested Aaranyak to conduct such trainings regularly to build capacity of the frontline forest staff.