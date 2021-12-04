Union Minister Sonowal inspects IWAI Jetty at Loktak Lake

Guwahati, Dec 4: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, Waterways and AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal inspected the Inland Waterways of India (IWAI) Jetty at the iconic Loktak Lake in Manipur today. The Union Minister also took a boat tour of the lake.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said spoke highly of the beauty of Loktak Lake and the immense potential it holds in terms of tourism and allied activities.

“Loktak is one of the largest water bodies in Asia and its beauty, greenery, marine life, surrounded by blue mountains stand out. We have to promote and develop this lake, and make it one of the most important tourist destinations of the globe.”

Highlighting the focus on North East given by PM Shri Narendra Modi, the Union Minister said, “PM Shri Narendra Modi ji is the first Prime Minister who has given heart and soul for the North East. His stress on connectivity, infrastructure, youth & farmer development has transformed the region. Modi ji is a true friend of the North East and the ideal PM,” he added.

“Today, I am here on the direction of the PM. We will extend full support to Govt of Manipur in the sector of inland waterway development and Ayush. My sincere respect for Manipur CM N Biren Singh ji, who, under the guidance of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji has rendered great service and a lot of exemplary growth has taken place in the state.

The Union Minister also spoke on the development of Loktak lake. He stated, “I assure you that whatever support will be required for promotion and development of Loktak, Govt of India will give 100 per cent support. Any plans for development, please forward them to us, we will support them. Loktak is not only the beauty of Manipur, but of North East and India. Let’s consider Loktak as the soul of Manipur. We will jointly take steps to make it one of the most beautiful lakes in the world.”