Selection trial for Athletics and Boxing

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 3: The Sports Authority of India (SAI), Shillong is set to organise the second phase of selection trial for induction of talented sports persons in the disciplines of Athletic and Boxing.

The selection trial will be conducted for induction into the SAI Residential Scheme.

The selection for Athletics (Boys and Girls – age group of 12-14 years) will be held on December 8 at the Sports Authority of India, NEHU Campus Shillong from 8:00 am.

The trial for Boxing (Boys and Girls– age group of 12-14 years) will be conducted on December 9 at the Sports Authority of India, NEHU Campus Shillong from 8:00 am.

The candidates are to appear along with their 2 recent passport size photograph and Aadhar card along with attested copy of date of birth certificate issued by the concerned authority of the Municipality/ CHC/ Primary Health Centre/ School/ College or the Board/ University concerned/ and sports achievement certificate(s).