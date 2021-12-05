Ally BJP calls for MDA meet on central schemes

SHILLONG, Dec 4: The BJP Meghalaya unit wants to discuss the alleged shoddy implementation of centrally-sponsored schemes in the state at a meeting of the coordination committee of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA).

Despite being an MDA component, the party was earlier critical of the government over the manner in which the schemes were being implemented in the state.

“We are not against the government or anybody but when the Centre asks us for feedback on how the schemes are being implemented, we have to share the information,” state BJP chief, Ernest Mawrie, said on Friday.

He said the state BJP has sent a report on the implementation of the schemes “in letter and spirit”.

“The moment the Chief Minister (Conrad K Sangma) returns to the state, I will request him to convene an MDA meeting so that we can discuss all these issues,” Mawrie said.

Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, of the National People’s Party, which heads the coalition, chose to reserve his comment till he receives anything in black and white from the BJP or the Centre.

He said the MDA partners have a close understanding with one another and the issues will be discussed and sorted out in the alliance.

Earlier, taking a strong note of the alleged poor implementation of the schemes, the BJP’s State Executive Committee (SEC) had decided to approach the Centre to ensure that the schemes are executed properly.

The SEC had discussed the implementation of schemes such as Jal Jeevan Mission and Garib Kalyan Yojana. Mawrie had then said the party would write to the Centre on the status of the schemes.

The BJP had said it received complaints that the retailers are not properly distributing free ration under Garib Kalyan Yojana and plastic pipes are being used at many places instead of GI pipes.