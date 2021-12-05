Cong weighs option for stability post 2023 polls

SHILLONG, Dec 4: In a bid to return to power, the Congress is looking to talk to all political parties in the state towards the formation of a stable government after the 2023 Assembly elections.

“We are looking at some of the things we can do afresh. The CLP (Congress Legislature Party) will seek an appointment with each of the political parties. We will see how best we can look at the formation of a stable government in 2023,” newly-appointed CLP leader, Ampareen Lyngdoh, said on Saturday.

The Congress is also trying to bring back the leaders, who had deserted the party after falling out with Mukul Sangma when he was serving as the chief minister.

“We would not like to disclose the approaches we have adopted but, surely, we expect many of our leaders, who had left the party in 2017-18, will return to the party. We are working very hard on it,” Lyngdoh said.

These leaders – former Deputy Chief Minister Rowell Lyngdoh, Sniawbhalang Dhar, Comingone Ymbon, Prestone Tynsong and Ngaitlang Dhar – had joined the National People’s Party ahead of last elections.

Now that Mukul Sangma has defected to the All India Trinamool Congress, the Congress is optimistic about bringing them back to party fold. “We are at a nascent stage of our work but the exodus of the 12 MLAs is giving us that strength to bounce back with the required results by working hard,” Lyngdoh said.

She further said the Congress is working on creating a generation-next in Meghalaya politics. “We would like to quickly react and respond to any bad publicity,” she said.

She reiterated the party would infuse fresh blood and give them as well as women a fair chance.