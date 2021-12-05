Rice ‘scam’ probe to begin next week

SHILLONG, Dec 4: After a delay of nearly six months, the independent inquiry into the alleged rice scam in the state will officially begin starting next week.

A public notice issued by the Member Secretary of the Committee informed that the Committee would have its sitting virtually on December 9 and 10 at Pinewood Hotel.

According to the notice, any person who is conversant with the alleged incident can also depose before the Committee.

The state government had constituted a one-man committee under retired Justice Mool Chand Garg to shed light on the alleged rice scam that took place in June this year. However, Justice Garg and the state government were finalising terms and conditions of the probe, which resulted in a delay.

It is pertinent to note that the state government had issued the notification for the inquiry on July 29, a month after the Assam Police seized 1 lakh rice bags each weighing 50 kilograms from a private godown in Boko.

In the inquiry, the committee was tasked with presenting a report on the rice allotted to Milkcose (India) Limited for the Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP) as well as the quality and testing of fortified SNP food items that are supplied to children, pregnant and lactating women in Meghalaya under the Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS) scheme.