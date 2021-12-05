Congress mending ties with MDA

SHILLONG, Dec 4: Shaken by the exit of 12 of its MLAs, the state Congress is looking at redefining its relationship with the National People’s Party-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government.

The exit of the MLAs has put the party in a better place vis-à-vis its relationship with the MDA government, Congress Legislature Party leader, Ampareen Lyngdoh, said on Saturday. “We will try to utilise this start of a relationship so that important issues do not stagnate and remain on the back burner,” she said, adding that her party is preparing a presentation on such issues. “We need to ensure all these issues are addressed through amicable discussion, leaving the hostility behind,” she said.

One of the issues Congress leaders would be meeting Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on is the interstate border. She said the exit of the 12 MLAs could be a blessing in disguise. “There seems to be a lot of positivity now,” she added.