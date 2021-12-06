Cong may file another plea against deserters

SHILLONG, Dec 5: The Congress may file a supplementary petition against 10 party MLAs who joined the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

“We are likely to file the petition if Assembly Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh permits. The supplementary petition will be in addition to the one we had already filed against the 10 MLAs,” Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, Ampareen Lyngdoh said Sunday.

She said a similar petition for disqualifying the remaining two MLAs – Charles Pyngrope and Shitlang Pale – will be submitted to the Speaker on December 10.

“We just wanted a bit of time to figure out what needs to be done. We have consulted more experts and we are looking at some points we may have overlooked,” she said.

“We want to increase the quality of our petition from the legal point of view,” the CLP leader said.

She insisted there weren’t other specific reasons for delaying the petition against the two legislators.

A source in the Assembly Secretariat said the Speaker is waiting for Congress to file the petitions against Pyngrope and Pale before taking a final call on the matter.

“The Speaker has gone to attend a meeting in Parliament. He is expected to return on Thursday,” he said.

The Speaker had issued a show-cause notice to former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma and nine other MLAs based on the disqualification petition filed by the CLP leader under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

“After careful examination of the petition, the Speaker has directed that a copy of the petition may be forwarded to you for obtaining your comments to the charges as required under Rule 7 (3)(b)…,” the notice issued to Sangma read.