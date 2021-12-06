DC holds meet on implementation of e-Shram  

TURA, Dec 6: With the Meghalaya Governor constituting a District Level Implementation Committee to monitor and check on the implementation of the Registration through National Database of Unorganized Workers (eSHRAM Portal) in the State, a meeting in this regard was convened by West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh on Monday at DRDA Conference Hall in Tura.

It may be mentioned that the members of the said committee for each district comprises Deputy Commissioner as Chairperson, Deputy Labour Commissioner or Assistant Labour Commissioner as Member Secretary while the Chief Executive Officer, Municipal Board, District Coordinator, Common Service Centres, District Informatics Officer, Branch Manager, LIC, One Officer nominated by Ministry of Labour & Unemployment, Government of India at District Level, All Block Development Officers, District Medical & Health officer, District Social Welfare Officer, District Information & Public Relations Officer, District Elementary & Secondary Education Officer, General Manager, District Industries Centre, District Agriculture Officer, District Fishery Officer, District National Health Mission officer, District Sarva Siksha Abhiyan Officer, District State Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM, SULM), President/Secretary of District Level unions/ Association/ Federations of Unorganised Workers in the district as Members of the Committee.

While chairing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh urged the concerned department to collaborate with other departments and organize in such a way that maximum registration is achieved in the district and also directed them to organize along with the vaccination campaign on mission mode scheduled to be held in all the blocks in the district.

Meanwhile, the District Task force Members also discussed issues related to Child Labour during the meeting.