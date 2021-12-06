MDA focus on governance despite criticism: Rymbui

SHILLONG, Dec 5: UDP leader and Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Sunday admitted that the state government is taking note of the outpour of criticism and is engaged in course correction wherever needed so as to provide good governance.

“Many things need to be done together with people. We will try to do it despite the many challenges and criticism. Governing is work in progress and we will try to work for the welfare of the people,” Rymbui said.

The minister was reacting to a query on the allegations of corruption and mismanagement in the state, especially in the education sector.

“We are not brushing aside the pending issues especially in education. There are so many categories of teachers, disparity in salary and irregular payments but we are moving in the right direction and we hope we can solve them,” he said.

Highlighting the achievements of the MDA government, Rymbui said more than 1,300 teachers have been given regular appointment till date and over 200 schools across the state will get new buildings.”

Asserting that the government has been trying to bring about a positive change in governance, he said, “Number one issue is connectivity. New roads have been constructed and hundreds of kilometres of old ones have been redone be it under RIDF, CRF, PMGSY or state schemes.”

“If you talk about water supply, Meghalaya is one of the best performing states although it is a work in progress,” he claimed.

Talking about health, he said, “The government has tried to streamline and strengthen the health infrastructure everywhere. Some hospitals and PHCs have not been functioning and this government has tried to make them functional. The government has increased the coverage under the Health Insurance scheme which is a major help to the people especially in the time of the pandemic.”

He also pointed out the progress in the sports and agriculture sectors. “This government has invested so much for the welfare of the farmers and help has been provided,” he said.

"The CM's focus scheme launched few months back will transform and empower the farmers of the state," he added.

Stating that there are so many positive stories that can be highlighted he said, "Tourism is booming not only because of the government but the stakeholders themselves. Every village has realised that tourism can bring sustainable livelihood and that is why they either partner with the government or do it themselves."