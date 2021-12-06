Archbishop, church leaders condemn attacks on Christians in Karnataka

SHILLONG, Dec 5: Following the concerted attacks on churches, nuns and priests and the forcible entry of Hindu right wing activists into places of worship in different parts of the country, the Archbishop of Shillong, Rev. Victor Lyngdoh on Sunday strongly condemned the attacks against Christians as unwarranted.

It may be mentioned that recently a group of Bajrang Dal activists allegedly disrupted a prayer meeting at Jesus Prayer Hall in Belur town, Karnataka. This was in response to the exhortation by RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat that conversions were changing the demographics of India, especially the Northeastern states.

“We strongly condemn religious persecution, injustice, and intolerance in the country. I urge all those in authority to intervene and take necessary steps to stop all forms of religious persecutions,” Rev. Lyngdoh said.

The Archbishop of Shillong said that this great nation believes in God, and we pray to God for love, peace and brotherhood.

“Lord Jesus Christ is the founder of Christianity. It has existed in the world for about 2,000 years. Right from the Apostolic age, Christianity has been facing a lot of persecutions and challenges. The blood of martyrs strengthens the faith in Christ. And this persecution is continuing even till today in different parts of the world,” he said.

Rev Lyngdoh said: “In a secular country like India, this is not expected because the strength and unity of this nation is Respect, Justice and Peaceful co-existence of every citizen.”

Meanwhile, the Khasi Jaintia Christian Leaders’ Forum (KJCLF) expressed its strong displeasure against the hounding and persecution of followers of the Christian faith in Karnataka and other places, and condemns the groups and organisations that perpetrate these heinous acts against the rights of all citizens in our country.

KJCLF secretary, Rev. EH Kharkongor said, “The KJCLF conveys its support and succour to the fellow believers who are victims of these dreadful acts, and calls upon the governance and authorities in the States and in the country to be sentinels of justice and provide protection to all citizens of our free nation.”