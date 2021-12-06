Rain limits play on Day 2 of 2nd B’desh-Pak Test

DHAKA, Dec 5: The majority of play on day two of the second cricket test between Bangladesh and Pakistan was washed out due to persistent rain on Sunday.
Just 6.2 overs from a possible 98 were possible as Pakistan resumed the day on 161/2 and reached 188/2 before the umpires called it a day. Skipper Babar Azam was batting on 71 with Azhar Ali on 52 at stumps.
Rain and bad light also interrupted the game on day one, allowing just two sessions. (AP)
