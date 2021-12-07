Dalu murder accused in police net

TURA, Dec 7: Swift action by South Garo Hills Police has led to the arrest of a killer involved in the murder of 17 year old girl from Dalu who went missing on December 1 and whose dead body was recovered a few days later on December 4.

After a written complaint was filed on December 4, the minor victim’s dead body was recovered from the bushes at Dangsugre area on the way to Chaipani village on the same day. The minor victim was suspected to have been raped and murdered.

Following the recovery of the victim’s dead body, police swung into action and managed to apprehend prime accused one, Bimstar R Marak (22) alias Bimbim from his residence at Dangsugre within 48 hours. According to police, the accused has been brought to Baghmara Women’s Police Station and a case registered against him.

The gruesome murder of the 17 year old had earlier sparked outrage from various groups and the general public. Combined groups from West and South Garo Hills had on Monday also organized a public rally at Dimapara in South Garo Hills to protest the inhuman act and to demand for the culprit’s swift arrest.