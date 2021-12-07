FIR over viral video of child being thrown off bridge  

TURA, Dec 7: An FIR has been filed against unidentified individuals after a video of a child being thrown off a suspension bridge into a river below, while he protested, surfaced in the social media Facebook on Tuesday.

According to the viral video which was uploaded to the Fb group ‘The All Garo Hills Times Now (Republic Report), a youth is seen grabbing a child and throwing him overboard from a suspension bridge while he protested and cried. Luckily, the child who was thrown seemingly from a height of over 20 metres landed safely in the water and was able to swim to safety.

Shortly after the video went viral in the social media, an FIR was filed with the officer in charge of Baghmara police station by local GSU leader from Mindikgre Greneth M Sangma. According to Sangma’s FIR, the incident took place at Garugittim under Siju Police station of South Garo Hills.

Sangma, in the FIR, has demanded immediate investigation into the matter and the arrest of those involved as well as the filing of a case with regard to the incident.