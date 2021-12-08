Inquiry panels sought time, govt granted, says Conrad

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 7: Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said all the inquiry commissions, probing various allegations of corruption and irregularities, had asked for an extension of time which was granted.

“I shouldn’t say delay. It is a natural process. The inquiry commissions requested for some more time because these are very broad subjects and require a lot of details to go into,” he told reporters.

“We have given extension to all of them. Three months to four months or five months is not a big deal because there are inquires that have gone on for two years,” he added.

He said the government is examining and making sure that all inquiries are completed at the earliest.

Buckling under pressure from various quarters, the government had, more than three months ago, appointed Justice (retd) Mool Chand Garg of the Madhya Pradesh High Court to probe the alleged rice scam, unearthed in Assam in June. The inquiry is yet to start.

Officials said the department concerned is finalising the terms and conditions as requested by the probe panel. The CM is expected to finalise the terms and conditions in a few days.

Another one-man committee, headed by Chief Justice (retd) T Vaiphei of the Tripura High Court, is investigating the death of former HNLC general secretary, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew in an alleged fake encounter at his residence at Mawlai on August 13. The committee started its hearing on September 9.

Meanwhile, the three-member commission, probing alleged corruption in the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited and the Power department, has already missed its three-month deadline for completion of the probe and submission of the report to the government.

Interestingly, the commission is yet to seek an extension of time from the government despite the latter making it clear that it has no objection in extending the deadline.

The government had on July 29 notified the constitution of this commission. It is headed by Justice (retd) RN Mishra of the Allahabad High Court. Other members are retired IAS officer Manoj Kumar, who is the administrative member, while retired Executive Director of REC Ltd, Sunil Kumar is its technical member.