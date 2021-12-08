Govt to consult all stakeholders before final talks with Assam

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 7: The state government will hold consultations with all the stakeholders and representatives of political parties on the interstate boundary dispute after examining the reports of the three regional committees once they are submitted, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on Tuesday.

Stating that that West Khasi Hills panel will submit its report on Wednesday and the two other committees will follow suit in a few days, the CM said, “Post the submission we will call all the political parties and the stakeholders from different sections to come and give their views and opinions following which consultations and discussions will be taken up.”

He said that the state government will have a final meeting with the Assam government after holding consultations with the political parties and the stakeholders.

It may be mentioned that the state government had asked the three regional committees to submit their reports on or before November 30. The Ri-Bhoi committee is ready with its report while the East Jaintia Hills panel has sought more time to compile its report.

Replying to a query on whether the state government is positive that the dispute in the six “less complicated” areas will be resolved by Christmas, the CM said, “We are working on trying to resolve them at the earliest and we are hopeful that in some of the areas out the six we should be able to resolve the issues. We cannot say for sure but we are putting in all efforts to solve them before December 25.”

“We have positive indications coming out and we are hopeful that we will be able to find some way forward in some of the areas but again it will depend on the reports and the discussions that will take place in the next few weeks,” he added.

Rymbui upbeat about border row solution

Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui on Tuesday said Assam and Meghalaya are looking to address their protracted interstate boundary dispute with a positive mindset.

“I am very positive that we will be able to resolve the differences in some areas, if not all. I am also confident that the boundary could be (re)demarcated in some areas,” Rymbui told reporters.

He said it is for the first time that the Chief Ministers of the two states are positive about narrowing down the areas of differences as much as possible. Earlier, the talks on the dispute would always end in status quo, he said.

“Any decision on this sensitive issue would depend on the political will. It will also depend on the feasibility of the decision that needs to be taken,” Rymbui said.

He said the regional committees of both states, assigned to examine the problem in Ratacherra areas, had met in Shillong on November 28.

“We presented our case to the regional committee from Assam at the meeting. There was some confusion regarding the area we claim belongs to us. It was decided to jointly inspect the area,” the Home Minister said.

He said since the confusion needs to be resolved, the regional committee for East Jaintia Hills, which is headed by Urban Affairs Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, decided to seek time till December 15 for submitting its report to Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma.

“Before submitting the report, the teams from East Jaintia Hills and Cachar districts will meet to resolve some issues. We will submit the report on or before December 15,” he said.

“There is no question of a give-and-take policy. It is a question about demanding areas that belong to respective states,” Rymbui added.