M’laya trail Sikkim by 97 runs after Day 2

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Dec 7: Manish Sharma claimed 5/42 as Meghalaya bowled out Sikkim for 172 in their U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy Plate Group match in Bhubaneshwar today.

The first day yesterday was completely abandoned due to bad weather and poor outfield conditions.

Meghalaya had won the toss and put Sikkim into bat first. Meghalaya bowlers did well to leave their opponents struggling on 123/8 but a ninth wicket partnership of 49 got Sikkim to 172.

Sharma bowled 22 overs for his tally of five wickets. Wankitlang Nongpluh (2/11), Raghav Magotra (2/80) and Bharat Gurung (1/14) were the other wicket takers.

In response, Meghalaya began their first innings with Ganeshstar Syiem (17) and Mrinal Das (27) going well together but the team slipped from 48 for no loss to 59/4 in just 5.4 overs. Pawan Singh (10 not out) and captain Kevin Christopher (11 not out) then held out until stumps were called, with Meghalaya on 75/4, trailing by 97 runs.