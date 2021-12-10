Committee to file PIL over GHADC move in B Mahal areas  

TURA, Dec 10: The Save B Mahal Committee from Pedaldoba in West Garo Hills has decided to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Meghalaya High Court over the GHADC’s proposed move to implement several projects in B Mahal areas from the region.

A decision in this regard was taken following a public meeting held on December 6 where it was resolved to approach the court against the ‘alleged’ illegal move by the GHADC. A letter of authorization to file the litigation has also been given to Chairman of the Pedaldoba GSMC unit, Rimjen Ch Sangma by the committee.

It is worth mentioning that residents of B Mahal areas from the area led by the GSMC Chairman have been vehemently opposing the move by the GHADC to implement several projects including the setting up of a Meghalaya Battalion Camp and a solar park with the allegation that it was illegal and being done for vested interests.