Awareness on sexual harassment of women held in Tura

TURA, Dec 10: An Awareness programme on “Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 was on Friday also organized in Tura by the District Social Welfare Office at DRDA Conference Hall, where Heads of Departments and women representatives attended.

Speaking during the programme, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh emphasized the aims and objectives including the provisions of the Act and said that it will be fruitful if it is applied in letter and spirit. Elaborating the workplace, he said that all government functionaries along with NGOs, nursing homes, corporations, homes, educational institutions, etc requires to provide dignified and proper working space for women by their employers as mentioned in the Act.

Pointing out on the Mahari System of Garo Community, he said that many a time few cases have been let free due to family bonding, and therefore he urged everyone that crimes of any kind should not be tolerated and should be dealt with strictly. He also urged those departments which have not formed the Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) to do so as soon as possible and to sensitize all the staff about the said Act.

Meanwhile, Former Member of the Meghalaya Women Commission, Gamchi T R Marak highlighted the provisions of the Guidelines of the Handbook on Sexual Harrassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013 and said that the Act had been enacted to ensure safe and friendly working environment for women in their workplace. While informing about the functioning of the ICC, she said that its formation is mandatory and that half of its members should be represented by women which would redress the issues of sexual harassment of women in future.