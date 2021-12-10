Half Marathon witness record number of participants at Ampati

TURA, Dec 10: A Half Marathon to mark the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and also Meghalaya Golden Jubilee Celebration which was flagged off at Students’ Field, Ampati on Friday by Deputy Commissioner of South West Garo Hills, Ch. Ramakrishna Chitturi, created a record for registering a large number of total 566 participants from various districts of the State.

Overwhelmed by massive turnout, the District Sport Officer of South West Garo Hills, Saljagring M Marak stated that he has never registered this many number of participants for a marathon in his entire career. He said that the numbers crossed beyond their expectations that they ran out of race numbers.

Encouraged by the number of participants, he also announced that better and bigger event will be organised next year.

The 21 km run from Ampati to Zikzak and fro, was spearheaded by District Sports Office, South West Garo Hills, for both Men and Women in collaboration with District Administration, South West Garo Hills.

Among the male runners, a runner from Mawkyrwat, Hepstarly Lyngkoi became the first finisher by completing the run in 1hour, 10 minutes and 10 seconds, while Batsrang A Sangma from Rongram finished the race in 2nd position by completing the run in 1hour, 12 minutes and 2 seconds. Batsrang’s brother Witnar A Sangma who is also from Rongram became a 3rd finisher by completing the run in 1hour, 13 minutes and 48 seconds.

Moslo Kyndhai from Jowai, Bethnar A Sangma from Rongram, Saljagring K Marak and Kanen M Sangma from Garobadha and Biswadev Hajong from Betasing bagged consolation prizes for being top 8 finishers.

Ramu Hajong, Rambang M Sangma, Malrakkim M Sangma, Chebirth Marak, Niresh R Marak, Jerimy K Marak, Silgrak M Sangma, Jackson Ch. Marak, Mananda Hajong, Chanang Sangma, Graphic Ch. Momin and Banchand Marak were among the top 20 finishers.

Among the women runners, Kyntimon Marwein from Shillong became the first finisher by completing the run in 1hour, 32minutes and 34 seconds. Smile Orchid M. Momin from Tura completed the run in 1hour, 47minutes and 34 seconds to become the second finisher, while Jenny P. Marak of Thakuranbari became 3rd finisher by completing the run in 1 hour, 58minutes and 45 seconds.

Rikmatchi G Momin of Asnagre, Aiona S Sangma of Garobadha, Sengbarina Sangma of Chipra, Nikringchi M Sangma and Grimchie M Sangma of Purasinga and Arjitha Koch from Betasing were among the top 9 finishers.

A man of 61 years of age from Walbakgre, Tura, Topon Sangma, who is also the father of Smile Orchid M Momin, became the oldest participant to complete the run.