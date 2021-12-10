Highway robbers arrested after heist

TURA, Dec 10: East Garo Hills police successfully busted a criminal gang and arrested its three members who had committed dacoity on a traveler passing through the highway between North Garo Hills and the district on Friday.

Police teams from Songsak police station and Dagal outpost conducted a raid and nabbed the three criminals from Songkama village.

The arrested criminals belonged to a gang of five members and had committed dacoity on a passing traveler at Songkama at around 6 in the evening. The criminals decamped with the victim’s money, mobile phone and other valuables.

Police were alerted about the dacoity and soon launched a special operation in the area leading to the arrest of the five criminals who have been identified as Nengman G Momin, Sengkush G Momin andBulbirt B Momin of Gabil Bisa Rongmil village.

Two other gang members managed to escape under cover of darkness. A recent spate of highway robberies have been blamed on the same group.