‘Non-functional’ streetlights a menace in Laitumkhrah

SHILLONG, Dec 9: The inoperable state of streetlights in Laitumkhrah, one of the most-bustling areas of the city, has been the cause of severe distress among the residents here.

In a distressful letter addressed to the CEO of Shillong Municipal Board, a resident of Laitumkhrah, Wankitbok Pohshna, brought to light the sorry state of streetlights where 65% of the installed pieces from Ward 1 to Ward 4 were said to be either out-of-service or damaged.

The situation becomes more disturbing especially with the day-light hours decreasing and anti-social activities such as theft increasing.

Further with the working class inhabitants brought into the picture, the situation becomes more pressing as walking or commuting through dark streets and alleys at night is not quite the easy task.

At a time when the state government is spending generously on golden jubilee celebrations, the ignorance adopted on basic amenities such as functional streetlights is worrisome.

Moreover with the periodic taxes that every citizen pays for these basic necessities, it appears only justified that the authorities take complete action on the matter. But to the obvious dismay of everyone concerned, the municipal board has failed to conduct repairs in the locality, let alone routine checks of the damaged lights.

The municipal board however responded to an RTI with an opposite statement that of the total 323 streetlights, only 195 are damaged or non-functional, while all efforts are taken up to install 31 new streetlights in Laitumkhrah alone, under SUWP 2020-21.

But just as Pohshna notes, the reality experienced by people every day is quite different from what the municipal board represented in their response.