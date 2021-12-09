Mock drill to gauge earthquake preparedness held in Tura

TURA, Dec 9: The District Disaster Management Authority in collaboration with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), on Thursday conducted a mock drill simulating a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Tura to gauge the disaster preparedness of the staff of the Medical, Fire & Emergency Services and others who would be the first responders if such an emergency arose in future.

The exercise bears significance given that the area falls under the zone five category of the earthquake prone area and also to create awareness on disaster preparedness, mitigation and response in case of disaster.

The whole exercise of evacuation, search and rescue operation, providing first aid treatment and triage before being shifted by ambulances to hospitals saw an active participation from officers of the district, Civil Defence, MPRO, Police, Health, Fire and Emergency Services, Volunteers and other line departments.

After the exercise, a de-briefing meeting was held at the Conference Hall of Circuit House, Tura where Additional Deputy Commissioner, incharge Revenue and Disaster Management, Mary T Sangma, Observers B K Dwivedi, Deputy Commandant from 55 BN BSF, Avadhesh Kumar Singh, Assistant Commandant, 120 BN CRPF, Tura, Kumar Gaurav, Inspector 1st Bn NDRF with his team and other Officers attended.