CDS Gen Rawat, wife Madhulika cremated with full military honours

New Delhi, Dec 10: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were cremated with full military honours at the Brar Square crematorium here on Friday.

Their two daughters Tarini and Kritika performed the last rites. General Rawat and his wife were cremated on a single pyre.

Family members of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat have planned to take his ashes to Haridwar on Saturday after completion of cremation rituals in Delhi, Tarini told PTI.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union minister Kiren Rijiju, Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain, and British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis were among several others who paid tribute to Gen Rawat and his wife at the crematorium.

Defence officials of several countries also paid tribute to them. The CDS was accorded a 17-gun salute, according to laid down protocols. A ceremonial battery of 2233 Field Regiment provided gun carriage. About 800 service personnel were in attendance for the military funeral of the CDS. (PTI)