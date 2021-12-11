NESO calls black flag day today against CAA

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 10: The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) has called for display of black flags and black banners in all important places across the seven Northeastern states on Saturday in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act which was passed on December 11, 2019 despite stiff opposition from people of the Northeast.

Reminding that the Centre did not pay heed to the relentless opposition of the indigenous people of the region against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and enacted the law, NESO said, “The 11th of December will always be remembered as a Black Day for the whole of the North East. So, in continuation of this observation of this Black Day, the NESO has decided that there will be a display of black flags and black banners in all the important places of all the seven states.”

“This observation is to give a message to the Government of India that we are against this Citizenship Amendment Act and also at the same time to remind our people of yet another political injustice that the Government of India has perpetrated against the indigenous people of the Northeast,” NESO chairman, Samuel B Jyrwa said.

“NESO calls upon all the people of the North East to support this observation and at the same time to keep on fighting for the just cause which is our God given right,” Jyrwa said.

NESO comprises the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Naga Students’ Federation (NSF), Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Twipra Students’ Federation (TSF), All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU), Garo Students’ Union (GSU) and All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), representing eight major students’ movement in the seven Northeastern states.