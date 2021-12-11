HC quashes bail granted to rape, murder accused

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 10: The High Court of Meghalaya on Friday quashed an order of the Special Judge (POCSO), Khliehriat granting bail to an accused in a case pertaining to the alleged rape and murder of a girl in East Jaintia Hills.

As per the case history, police had received information on March 13, 2021 that one female body was found lying inside a jungle at 2 Kilo Wah Umbhuh Wai Khyrwi.

Police recovered the body and the family, after ascertaining the identity of the deceased, lodged an FIR before the Officer-In-charge, Women Police Station, Khliehriat, on the same day.

In course of investigation, police questioned two suspects, Heibormi Dkhar and Resmon Rymbai, and later arrested the former as the prime suspect.

The accused was presented before the POCSO Court and on June 24, the father of the accused moved a bail application which was accepted by the POCSO Court which released the accused with certain conditions.

The bail was challenged before the High Court which issued the order on Friday directing the Special Judge (POCSO), Khliehriat to cancel the bail bond of the accused and also to direct the police to take the accused into custody.

The High Court observed that the impugned order was passed without due application of mind and the discretionary power was not exercised judiciously. “This instant petition succeeds and is hereby allowed. Accordingly, the impugned order dated June 24, 2021 is hereby set aside and quashed and the bail bond executed stands cancelled. The I/O is hereby directed to ensure that the accused is hereby taken into custody,” the order said.