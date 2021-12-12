Dorbar Shnong Laitdom fetes COVID-19 warriors

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 11: In a bid to recognise the efforts of the ones who spearheaded the war against both waves of COVID-19, the Dorbar Shnong Laitdom on Saturday felicitated the COVID-19 warriors from different blocks of the locality.

It may be mentioned that the COVID-19 warriors include Community COVID Management Teams (CCMT), doctors, ASHA workers, youths among others.

Speaking on the occasion, DHS (MI), Dr. Aman War, said that the Dorbar Shnong Laitdom was among the first few localities to take the responsibility in leading the fight against the pandemic.

“The Dorbar Shnong had reached out to the department, expressing their willingness to work together during the initial stages when there was so much confusion about the virus,” he said.

Maintaining that the war against pandemic is not yet over, he exhorted the gathering to strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

“Vaccination is another protection from the virus. I have seen that people who got the vaccine have no problem after getting infected from the virus. But the reaction of the virus is severe if you have not taken the virus,” Dr War said.

Others who were present on the occasion include DMHO, Dr A Lyngdoh, Additional DMHO, Dr. Shiboleth Khonglah, Jaiaw Laitdom Rangbah Shnong, SB Kharbangar, among others.