Elections are a different ball game altogether, says NPP

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 11: The National People’s Party (NPP) on Saturday said the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) might have caused a split of the Congress but fighting elections is a different ball game altogether.

“There may be a sense of achievement in the AITC camp after the defection of some (Congress) MLAs and MDCs (members of development council). But fighting elections is a different matter,” NPP national general secretary and spokesperson, James PK Sangma told reporters.

He said after the spate of defections to AITC and United Democratic Party, the Congress is left with no MLAs and MDCs in the region.

“But I will not say the grand old party is wiped out. Politics is dynamic. It will be too premature to say a party will be wiped out,” Sangma said.

Sangma claimed that the political developments in Garo Hills are an advantage for the NPP.

“But we don’t want to let our guard down and we will continue to organise the party. Elections are not very far and we are closely monitoring the situation,” he said.

Asked if the NPP is open to working with the Congress since former Congress Legislature Party leader, Mukul Sangma has ditched the party, Sangma said the time is not ripe for the NPP to think on those lines.

“We will contemplate on this as and when required,” he added.