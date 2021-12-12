Defection hasn’t dampened our spirit: Rapsang

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 11: Congress MLA from West Shillong, Mohendro Rapsang on Saturday said the defection of some MLAs and MDCs to the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has not dampened the spirit of the party.

“We are still very strong. We are busy organising the party at the grassroots level. The Block Congress Committees in most Assembly constituencies are still intact. We are hoping to get a good response from the people with the change in the face of the party,” Rapsang told reporters on the sidelines of a function. It is wrong to say the Congress has no future, he said.

“Every party has got a future. We still have five MLAs. You never know we might end up winning 30 seats in the 2023 Assembly polls. Anything is possible in politics. I am confident the present leadership will be able to guide the party to new heights,” Rapsang said.

He clarified that he had never made a commitment to associate himself with the AITC.

“I had told the 12 MLAs who left the party that I need some space before taking the decision. I cannot desert the party, for I had won the election on a Congress ticket. I will need to consult my people and supporters if I have to leave the party. It is wrong to say I was a part and parcel of the bigger plan to join the AITC,” the Congress MLA from West Shillong said.

On reports that the 12 former Congress MLAs had questioned the Congress’ central leadership for overlooking their suggestion to appoint Charles Pyngrope as the party’s state unit chief, he said this is their view.

“We need to understand that one needs to be a disciplined worker. You have to abide by the decision of the party’s central leadership. As a true party man, you need to work with the party whatever the circumstances may be,” Rapsang said.

He said the 12 deserters should have allowed state Congress chief Vincent H Pala to work and then judge his ability.

“How can you decide if he is good or bad without giving him a chance? Give him a chance for at least two years and then, decide if he is worthy to lead the party,” Rapsang said.

Asked why it took three years to appoint the new state chief, he said the party’s central leadership cannot appoint someone in the post within two or three months even if there is a demand.

The party has to do a survey and scrutinise who should lead the party, he added.