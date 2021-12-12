Goa edge Bengaluru 2-1

BAMBOLIM, Dec 11: FC Goa showed much-needed mettle as they beat Bengaluru FC 2-1 in the Hero Indian Super League match at the Athletic stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Saturday to record their second win on the bounce.

FC Goa took the lead through an unfortunate Ashique Kuruniyan own goal (16’) before Cleiton Silva (45’) equalised for the Blues on the stroke of half time. Jorge Ortiz (55’) then saw red for his reactions to a tackle as the Gaurs were reduced to ten men.

But Juan Ferrando’s team still managed to regain the lead through Devendra Murgaonkar (70’). The Blues then saw Suresh Singh Wangjam (84’) sent off for a second bookable offence as the Gaurs held on for a victory.

Fresh from their first win of the Hero ISL season against East Bengal in the last match, Goa started on the front foot with Ortiz’s movement and guile causing Bengaluru all sorts of problems.

The Spaniard made a telling contribution in the 16th minute as he tried to fire home a loose ball after Gurpreet Singh Sandhu had saved from Murgaonkar but it took a touch from Ashique before heading into the net.

Bengaluru FC had a glorious chance to draw level just two minutes later when Sunil Chhetri received a cut back from the right side but he blazed over.

It took a piece of magic from Cleiton to help the Blues draw level just before half time. The Brazilian fired a free-kick on the left side into the far corner giving Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem no chance to save it.

Marco Pezzaiuoli made two changes ahead of the second half bringing on Price Ibara and Parag Shrivas in place of Jayesh Rane and Roshan Naorem.

Ibara was straight into the thick of the action as he set up Bruno Silva for a shot and his effort that seemed goalbound was blocked away for a corner in the 47th minute.

Eight minutes later, Ortiz was sent off for reacting angrily to a tackle as Goa were reduced to ten men.

In the 70th, Goa caught Bengaluru’s defence on the break as Murgaonkar who was completely free inside the box scored past Sandhu to put the Gaurs in front.

Bengaluru were also reduced to ten men when Suresh received a second yellow card in the 84th minute. Bengaluru FC continued to press for an equaliser but to no avail as FC Goa secured the points.

The win lifted the Gaurs to seventh place in the table while the Blues slipped to tenth. (Agencies)