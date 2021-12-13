Govt to study HC order on Umling extry-exit point

SHILLONG, Dec 12: Law Minister, James PK Sangma has asserted that the state government will examine the recent order of the High Court of Meghalaya against the entry-exit point at Umling.

The minister’s remark comes in the wake of the observation made by the High Court that a government order regulating the entry of Indian citizens may not be exercised.

“There is clear separation of functions in the government. As Executive we will examine the order and take action accordingly,” Sangma said.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Judge W Diengdoh had made the observation a few days ago after hearing a PIL challenging the constitutional validity of the entry-exit gates in the state.

The petitioners submitted that gates were set up at several points for checking people seeking to enter the state. They further submitted that without any objective parameters being set down for denying entry or regulating the movement of any citizen of the country in the state, “such check-posts may be impermissible and the exercise of authority thereat may be wholly arbitrary”.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had earlier said the entry-exit gate at Umling cannot be stopped as it also functions as a checking point for COVID-19 protocols and had maintained that necessary action would be taken as per the Court’s order.